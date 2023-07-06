How much will Christian Pulisic transfer cost? Chelsea demanding even more for USMNT star after second AC Milan bid

Chelsea are reportedly demanding even more money from AC Milan after receiving a second bid from the Serie A outfit for Christian Pulisic.

American into final year of contract

Lyon have biggest offer on the table

Italian giants eager to get a deal done

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international is expected to be on the move this summer as he is into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic was restricted to just 25 appearances for Chelsea last season through a combination of fitness issues and fierce competition for places.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan have made it clear that they want the 24-year-old at San Siro – while also being linked with a number of his USMNT colleagues – but no deal has been done as yet. The Rossoneri face competition from Ligue 1 side Lyon, with a £21.5 million ($27m) offer on the table from France.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Two offers from Italy have only risen as high as £19m ($24m), and The Guardian claims that Chelsea have made Milan aware that they will need an improved third bid in order to get an agreement over the line. The Blues’ asking price is close to being met, with talks expected to continue in the summer window.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic – who has been in west London since 2019 and has taken in 145 appearances for Chelsea while becoming a Champions League winner – is seen by Milan as a versatile option for their attacking unit and a player that is crying out for a fresh start.