How KP Boateng, Iwobi, Naby Keita and African stars are enjoying vacation

Many of the continent's stars are enjoying a deserved break following the conclusion of all major European leagues

duo Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, loanee Kevin-Prince Boateng, 's Alex Iwobi and 's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are among the African players who are making the most of their summer break.

Following the conclusion of the Premier League a fortnight ago, Iwobi, Keita and Salah are some African players who have jetted out of .

The international is having a nice time in Cannes, a French resort town while Keita and Salah appeared to have left Merseyside after helping Liverpool end their 30-year wait for a top-flight crown, with the former flaunting a picture of him in a private jet.

More teams

Salah, however, is rocking a new hairstyle and shared a pose with a statue of an Egyptian pharaoh.

Elsewhere, Kevin-Prince Boateng showed off his skills on the turntables after his impressive loan spell at and ’s Yannick Bolasie announced that he is expecting a baby with his spouse.

loanee Anguissa turned on his fashion game alongside his Clinton Njie as they showed off their modelling skills. Meanwhile, free-agent Ogenyi Onazi is doing his best to keep fit after returning to his hometown of Jos in Nigeria.