How KCB FC lost defender Kibwage to rivals Sofapaka FC

The youngster has agreed a two-year deal with Batoto ba Mungu and the unveiling will be done in the next few days

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC have lost defender Michael Kibwage to FC after failing to increase his salary and appreciate him for willing to extend his stay at the club.

Goal exclusively revealed the youngster is heading to Batoto ba Mungu after agreeing terms and the unveiling is imminent. The 2009 champions will get their man on a free as his contract with the Bankers expires at the end of October.

"Kibwage was willing to stay at KCB and help them achieve together, but it is like he was forced out," a source close to the player told Goal on Wednesday.

More teams

"The management was not willing to add a dime on his salary and also the sign-on fee was not available. When Sofapaka agreed to pay him almost Ksh 3 million as a sign on fee plus a good monthly salary, he jumped on the offer.

"I do not see him reversing his decision and re-negotiate with KCB. Remember, were also hot on his heels but they were let down by the signing fee."

The 22-year-old is set to stabilize Sofapaka's defense and help them challenge for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title.

Club's president Elly Kalekwa confirmed the deal with Kibwage and stated they are building a competitive team.

"Kibwage will be joining us, we will be unveiling him in a couple of days," the successful businessman told Goal on Tuesday.

"We have agreed on a two-year contract with the player and we are happy to have finally managed to convince him to join us.

"As Sofapaka, we are building a strong team to compete for top honours in the new campaign. We have already set our objectives and we just need the right people to help us realize them."

Sofapaka are also negotiating with Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma over a possible transfer in this window.

Article continues below

Kalekwa confirmed to Goal they are in talks to sign the player and have already agreed on a few terms, with the sign-on fee issue still the stumbling block.

"We are talking to Lawrence [Juma], we have been talking and are still talking," Kalekwa told Goal. "We gave him our offer and he asked to go scrutinize it and then get back to us, so we are waiting.

"It is a good offer, which suits the player and I am confident he will take it, but we don’t want to push him, he is a big man, who can make his own decision, so we are waiting."