How inconsistency cost AFC Leopards in previous Mashemeji derbies - Okoth

The forward opines the numerous changes Ingwe have seen in previous seasons which had affected their performances against K'Ogalo

A lack of consistency has been the biggest problem for AFC , former striker Ronald Okoth has stated.

With AFC Leopards set to clash with archrivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday, Okoth says Ingwe have experienced many changes across the board.

“AFC Leopards have been trying to bring in several players every season but I also think what has been working against them is the rampant change of coaches,” Okoth, now playing for told Goal.

“Such rampant changes bring instability as no one can predict the next formation the new coach will use or even their regular first-team players.

“Consistency is the biggest difference between the two teams and this is the reason Gor Mahia seem to have progressed and AFC Leopards have been struggling.”

The striker further challenged the new players signed by Ingwe to show their worth during the derby which he says matters a lot to the clubs’ supporters more than any other encounter.

Striker John Makwatta, midfielder Tresor Ndikumana and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan are the players signed during the last transfer window and have gone on to maintain their places regularly in the starting line-up under coach Casa Mbungo.

Ochan is among goalkeepers who have conceded the least number of goals standing at four while Makwatta is the joint top scorer with five goals alongside Elvis Rupia of Wazito.

“Those who have been signed by Ingwe look good and as a club, I think, they did not just sign anyone as a proper assessment must have been done before giving them contracts,” explained the forward.

“The challenge, for now, is on the new players to make sure they understand they are not representing a small club.

“Wearing an AFC Leopards’ jersey comes with pressure and challenges so it is upon them to show what they can give to the team on the pitch.”

AFC Leopards last defeated Gor Mahia in 2016 when Lamine Diallo struck the only goal which separated them.