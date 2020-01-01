How Gor Mahia will cope after Yanga SC signed Yikpe – Polack

The British coach maintains the club will not miss the services of the striker who left to sign a deal in Tanzania

coach Steven Polack has stated they will not be affected by the exit of striker Yikpe Gislain Gnamien.

The Ivorian striker left the Kenyan champions to sign for Young Africans (Yanga SC) of on a two-year deal. Yikpe was among the players who had gone AWOL from Gor Mahia's camp due to not receiving salaries.

The dreadlocked striker has already been unveiled by Yanga and will wear jersey number 9.

Speaking to Goal on his exit, the British coach has said the club will move on without him and he does not think he will be missed.

“I don’t think the club will miss his services,” Polack told Goal. “He managed to score a couple of goals for us while he was around but if he got a good deal, then you have no option but to wish him well.

“[Yikpe] is a good striker but equally we have quality players who can play very well in his role, so that is the reason why I am not worried at all, we will cope well and we will play well.

“Also it is good to let players move because he got a good deal out there, so I don’t think we should have asked him to stay. No.”

The exit of Yipke leaves Gor Mahia with two main strikers – Ghanaian Francis Afriyie and Nicholas Kipkirui. The latter, who returned from injury two weeks ago has impressed coach Polack.

Article continues below

“[Kipkirui] is looking very sharp since returning from injury and I am happy it is at the crucial stage of the season,” Polack continued.

“We need all our players fit if we are to achieve some of the targets we set when the season kicked-off and I am happy Kipkirui is back and already doing what he does best - scoring goals.”

Gor Mahia will next face Wazito FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.