How Gor Mahia have not paid players for four months - Rachier

The K'Ogalo chairman admits the situation at the club is tough but insists the players understand and are committed to the team

chairman Ambrose Rachier admits it is four months since his players last enjoyed an official salary.

The defending champions have been under tough financial constraints owing to the exit of main sponsors SportPesa at the beginning of the season. Players like Maurice Ojwang have already requested to leave if the 18-time league champions do not settle their dues.

The chairman admits the situation is tough, but they are doing everything possible to ensure the players are comfortable.

"We have no sponsor at all, no sponsor no nothing but we are heading the [Kenyan Premier League] table," Rachier told Goal on Thursday.

"It is four months since we last paid our players an official salary, but they are understanding the situation and that is why they have remained disciplined and committed to the team. They are not enjoying our problems like others are currently doing.

"Players are getting something for their rent and food as we sort out the financial issues."

Article continues below

Rachier has denied reports captain Kenneth Muguna has handed a transfer request owing to the current situation.

"[Muguna] has not asked to leave, actually I have nothing from him or his agent. The only player who gave us a notice was Maurice Ojwang'," Rachier concluded.

Gor Mahia have managed to collect 24 points from their nine games, and the next assignment will be against .