How FKF cancelled Gor Mahia’s KSh4M deal with Al-Hilal SC

K’Ogalo were set to reap big from their friendly tie that was called off by the federation on Wednesday

were set to earn KSh4 million for honouring a friendly against Al-Hilal of Sudan, Goal can now reveal.

The Sudanese giants were also to pay the allowances, accommodation and travel logistics for the friendly tie that was scheduled to take place next Wednesday.

But Football Federation (FKF) failed to approve the Sudan trip citing the need for Gor Mahia to honour domestic ties at the expense of the Al-Hilal meeting.

Both sides had planned to battle ahead of their respective Caf matches and the Kenyan side was, additionally, set to earn well.

“We agreed to face Al-Hilal given the money we were supposed to earn for honouring the game,” a source close to the club told Goal on Thursday.

“The KSh4 million would have eased the financial burden we are facing but now that seems to be a lost opportunity given FKF’s failure to grant the club the green light to travel.

“Everyone knows that we are under a tight financial position and we have had to resort to pleas to fans to bail us out. The Al-Hilal game came at the right time we needed it especially on matters of finance and physical preparations.”

Gor Mahia are set to play in the first game of the FKF Premier League and had planned to travel and face Al-Hilal on the same day.

“Reference is made to your letter dated December 8, 2020, with regard to a friendly match between Gor Mahia FC and Al-Hilal Sports Club, scheduled to take place on December 16, 2020, in Sudan,” FKF’s letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno on Wednesday, read.

“In this regard, and as you are aware, we wish to inform you that the FKF Premier League is ongoing and your club has a match against Tusker scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

“Consequently, we regret to inform you that it will not be possible for you to travel to Sudan from December 14, 2020, to December 17, 2020.”

Apart from Gor Mahia, Zoo FC, and are yet to play a single league game due to the stand-off brought about by the StarTimes sponsorship deal.

In fact, Zoo and Mathare have been suspended from the top-tier while Ulinzi Stars were warned over their non-compliance.