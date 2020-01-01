How ex-Nigeria goalkeeper Egbo overcame racism to guide KF Tirana to Albanian league title glory

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper talks about how he wrote history in European football with the odds stacked against him

KF Tirana coach Ndubuisi Egbo has likened winning the Albanian Superliga title to Barack Obama winning the American presidency since he also suffered racial abuse on the way to achieving the historical feat.

The 47-year-old Nigerian became the first African head coach to guide a European team to a league title and is also set to be the first tactician from his continent to lead a team in the Uefa .

But before Tirana were crowned Albanian champions for the first time in 11 years, Egbo - who is fluent in Albanian - said he had to endure racial abuse which he, however, did not allow to discourage him.

“There are people who don't want me to win because of my colour. There is racism. One game they threw a banana at me. They spat at me,” Egbo told BBC Sport.

“The officials of the Albanian FA did not do anything, because it was an away game and they had a white set of fans. The police and security were there - and nobody did anything.

"They were afraid of the fans there. I couldn't do anything. I just had to accept it.

“I said to them, 'have you finished'? They wanted the ground to open up for them to disappear.”

After playing for Tirana as a goalkeeper between 2001 and 2004, Egbo rejoined the club as a goalkeeping coach in 2014.

But he only assumed the head coach role midway through the just-ended campaign, in December 2019.

It was a remarkable triumph for the Nigerian who took over the team when they stared relegation in the face and transformed them into champions.

When he was appointed head coach, Tirana were 15 points off the leaders but went on to win 20 of the 23 remaining games on their way to the champions podium.

“My fellow Africans said, 'you don't know what you've done for us by winning this championship'. It is just like when Obama won the Presidency in America. That's exactly how it is seen here,” added Egbo.

The ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper also talked about the few opportunities for African coaches in Europe.

“If you look at the English Premier League, you rarely see any dark-skinned coaches there. You have to go into the National League before you see that," Egbo continued.

“I feel both joy and sadness. We are not given enough opportunities. We only want the same opportunities. It is just like what Black Lives Matter are doing, but it the football circles, to give opportunities to those who deserve them.”

Egbo’s feat took place the same weekend former forward Pierre Achille Webo helped win the Turkish Super Lig title as an assistant coach.