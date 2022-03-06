Cesc Fabregas has hailed Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as the future of Arsenal due to their goalscoring displays against Watford.

The trio were on target to fire the Gunners to a 3-1 lead in the Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.

Fabregas took to Twitter to share his admiration for the three players during the match.

What has been said?

"Saka and Odegaard are the present and future of Arsenal. Two big, big talents," he posted after Arsenal's first two goals.

How could I forget him…. 🙈 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 6, 2022

After Martinelli chipped in with the third, the ex-Arsenal star added: "How could I forget him…."

How have Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli performed?

The three players have been in fine form for Arsenal this season.

Odegaard's opening goal was his fifth in the league in the current campaign, while Saka got his fifth assist when he set it up.

Saka then went on to net his eighth Premier League goal of 2021-22 before Martinelli sent it curling into the top corner for his fifth strike this term.

What next for Arsenal?

A win on Sunday would lift Mikel Arteta's team to fourth in the Premier League, with Manchester United sitting a point behind them ahead of their derby clash with Manchester City.

The north London side went into the game looking for a fourth consecutive win in the English top-flight, having beaten Wolves on two occasions and Brentford.

They will host Leicester next Sunday in the league, followed by a home game against Liverpool three days later.

