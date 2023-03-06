Arsenal players were ecstatic after coming back from a two-goal deficit to beat Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Thomas Partey, Ben White and Reiss Nelson were on target for the Gunners as they overturned a two-goal deficit from the first half to clinch a memorable win and restore their five-point lead at the top of the table.

After the match, the mood around the Arsenal camp was euphoric as the player celebrated inside the tunnel while returning to the dressing room from the ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since their defeat against Manchester City, Arsenal have now won four matches in a row in the Premier League and are currently favourites to win the league.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's men will be next seen in action in the Europa League when they take on Sporting in the first leg of their round of 16 clash.