How Argentina went from 'mistrust' to blind faith in manager Scaloni after Copa America

Argentina national team players have developed complete faith in head coach Lionel Scaloni after overcoming their initial mistrust, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul says.

Scaloni was appointed Argentina boss in 2018, taking on his first senior head coach role.

The 44-year-old guided the Albiceleste to the Copa America title in 2021, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final, and they subsequently booked their spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

What did De Paul say about Argentina coach Scaloni?

De Paul highlighted the Copa America success as the turning point in the relationship between Argentina and the players, as there was some scepticism ahead of the tournament due to their World Cup qualifying draws against Colombia and Chile.

"At first there was mistrust. With us, with the coaching staff, it was quite difficult. Before the Copa America we had two qualifying matches and we tied them," he told Telefe.

"Before the Copa America started we would go to dinner and turn off the TV, we got to that point because it was quite difficult, it felt like there were people out there who wanted the national team to fail.

"Now Scaloni could convince us of anything. Obviously, one is convinced when things [like the Copa America] happen.

"He is very detailed and, because of how he prepares matches and tactical work, everything ends up happening. If it's 10 in the morning and he says 'good night', then it's night for us."

Argentina's incredible unbeaten run

Argentina picked up another impressive victory when they beat Estonia 5-0 in a friendly last week.

The South American nation have not tasted defeat under Scaloni since they lost to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

Since then, they have gone 33 games without a loss.

Argentina have lost just four times since Scaloni took charge, winning 31 of the 47 matches they have played under the former Lazio and Atalanta player.

