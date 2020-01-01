How Africa reacted to the World Cup qualifying draw?

There were a number of surprising fixtures revealed during the draw in Egypt on Tuesday night

Africa's football nations have begun dreaming about qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in .

The continent discovered which teams their nations will face in the group stage of the qualifiers. Many teams will face an uphill battle in the group stage after a difficult draw.

Then if they win their respective group, the 10 winners will go through to the play-off stage. From there five winners will progress to the World Cup.

We take a look at how African fans and the media reacted to the draw. Most of the talking points were around the two biggest clashes, against and against .

The continent is already realising one team from each of those clashes will be bowing out of the qualifiers early.

We then take a look at what the supporters of many of the favourite nations felt about their chances, such as and champions .

Another big talking point was Mohamed Salah facing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when clash against Gabon.

We compiled the best reactions from around Africa here:

With the easy draw, Nigeria must qualify for 2022 world cup. its our birth right, no room for complain... — Dada JesuGbemiga Ayomilekan (@DSport_Channel) January 21, 2020

World Cup qualifying draw: Nigeria to face Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia https://t.co/fPP2Fvx26V — Gbenga Adewoye (@Gregoal001) January 21, 2020

Nigeria gets an easy group in World Cup Qualifiers.



Road to #AySport pic.twitter.com/F4hZGVyN1h — Ayodele Emaye (@AySport_) January 21, 2020

I think that this is the best chance Bafana Bafana have had to make the World Cup since after 2010. The traditional African soccer powerhouses (read , Ghana, , Nigeria, , and some if the Franco-phone countries) seem extremely vulnerable now. — Donna (@Fegidee) January 21, 2020

Reporters: What are you thoughts on Algeria's World Cup qualifying group?



Me: pic.twitter.com/1EdAA8IJGc — 🇩🇿⚽️ DzairBola Videos (@AlgeriaFootVid) January 21, 2020

Africa's World Cup draw in full: Algeria, and Morocco learn fateshttps://t.co/nGcHRXLVym — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) January 21, 2020

Closest will ever get to a World Cup. Qatar is so near, yet so far. https://t.co/lh6vdu5xCZ — Ngugi Wa Wainaina🇰🇪 (@ngugiwainainas) January 21, 2020

The Draw for @FIFAWorldCup 2022@BafanaBafana is in Group G

What do you think, will coach Ntseki's men make it?



The ten group winners advance to the next round.



Those ten second round group winners play home-and-away over two legs. The five winners qualify for the World Cup pic.twitter.com/tw43hHD1xU — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) January 21, 2020

🤩 Incredible #WorldCup memories made by Africa's finest 🌍



Who will be heading to Qatar 2022 in search of more history? pic.twitter.com/ShzMdGVUA8 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 21, 2020

Cameroon versus Ivory Coast



East Africa affair in group E



Ghana to battle South Africa again for world cup place after beating Bafana for a place at first world cup appearance in 2006.



All set up nicely. #3Sports pic.twitter.com/Gjkt5unZHw — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 21, 2020

Not an easy draw for Zimbabwe in Group G of World Cup qualifying, but it could have been worse! Ghana had a disappointing AFCON last year, South Africa are unpredictable, Ethiopia have massive home support and won’t be easy. Only group winners go through to final play-off round. pic.twitter.com/W5Ppy71HSX — Steve Vickers (@SteveVickers5) January 21, 2020

Toughest World Cup qualifying group I've seen Bafana in & the winners don't even qualify. South Africa would need a top, highly experienced coach to get out of this group of death. Shakes Mashaba had the fearless attitude to negotiate it. With Ntseki we are massive underdogs — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) January 21, 2020

There is no way the black stars will not qualify for the WC having drawn against Ethiopia , South Africa and Zimbabwe. If we nor go fit beat these teams diaa then what we dey go search for the tournament under #WorldCup — shaggy🤴🏽🇬🇭 (@_MrPatryk) January 21, 2020

Kenya all the way to World Cup. — masakhwe patrick (@masakhwepatrick) January 21, 2020

Cameroon & Ivory Coast in a group guarantees either Cameroon or Ivory Coast or both could miss out on the World Cup. https://t.co/HmZ9520p1a pic.twitter.com/UPiRw3fQzt — AP 🦅 ⚽️ 🇵🇹🇨🇦 (@futebolfan86) January 21, 2020

So this means no world cup for either Cameroon or Ivory coast https://t.co/PAwfZAIeIb — Kay Olav (@olayiwolakay1) January 21, 2020

Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will face each other on the road to the 2022 World Cup after Egypt and Gabon were drawn in the same qualifying group 👀



Ajih Ejeh Emmanuel - Rajader — Ajih Ejeh Emmanuel -Rajader (@AjihEjeh) January 21, 2020

Aubameyang to face Salah in World Cup qualifying as Egypt and Gabon drawn together https://t.co/sZsHqpTdLW — ☀Adebayo☀ (@bombofia) January 21, 2020