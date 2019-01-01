How AFC Leopards will miss key players against Nzoia Sugar

A source within Ingwe has confirmed to Goal the club have traveled minus the two foreign players who have staged a go-slow

AFC will face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match without two players who have asked to leave.

Goal exclusively reported on Tuesday midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro have handed in transfer demands to leave the club after they stated they can no longer work in the current circumstances at the club.

The two players only joined in July but have not received their salaries since then, as AFC Leopards are struggling following the exit of sponsors SportPesa.

A close source within the team has now confirmed to Goal the two players have not been included in the team’s travelling squad for the weekend match against the Sugar Millers.

“We have been forced to leave them behind because we don’t have any money to pay them,” the source told Goal.

“They are among the players who did not train on [Wednesday] and have not been seen for a week now, so we cannot have them in the team. They are demanding their accrued salaries before anything and we cannot force them to play if they don’t want to.”

Ndikumana and Habamahoro have joined defender Soter Kayumba, Ismailia Diarra and Paul Were, who have all reportedly left the club over the same problems, leaving Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan as the only foreign player at the club.

Ndikumana’s departure, in particular, could be a big blow to AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo as the Burundian attacker has been one of the most effective players for the club this season.