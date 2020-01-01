How AFC Leopards can match Gor Mahia - Bobby Williamson provides insight

The 58-year-old helped K'Ogalo win the KPL in 2013 after 18 years of agony and tears

Experienced tactician Bobby Williamson believes AFC have what it takes to emulate their bitter rivals 's recent success.

K'Ogalo have been dominating the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in recent years and since 2013, they have managed to win six titles. For Ingwe , it is a different story; the last time they tasted league success was back in 1998.

"I might not know much about AFC Leopards' structures, but I believe they have what it takes to emulate Gor Mahia," Williamson, who led K'Ogalo to the 2013 title for the first time in 18 years, told Goal on Tuesday.

"Leopards match Gor Mahia in some aspects. For example, they enjoy massive following in the country and their fans are passionate just like Gor fans. I believe the league needs strong AFC Leopards."

The 58-year-old former Harambee Stars coach believes the secret lies with stability on technical bench.

"There must be continuity in the coaching department; if the club can stand by a coach for 4-5 years, they can be successful," Williamson added.

"Players cannot be complacent if they know the coach is going to be around for the long term.

"The tacticians need the backing of the chairmen as well, and by doing that, the team will slowly realize its potential and hit greater heights. Then we have the winning mentality which has to be installed to the players."

In an earlier interview, the Scot revealed why K'Ogalo have been doing well consistently.

"It is all about the mentality they have; that winning mentality," Williamson told Goal .

"Before I arrived, they were close to winning the title, they then got over the line. I said after we had won the league, that they would never wait 18 long years again and that has been proven. The recruitment is important and they have brought coaches on board that have kept that momentum going."

The experienced tactician has also revealed the influence of chairman Ambrose Rachier.

"The chairman has been important to the club's success. He said I was the catalyst back then but to date, I believe he was and still is since he has seen coaches coming and going but the winning is ongoing," Williamson added.

"It is not just the team on the park but it is also about the team off the park that is important and also the fans' hunger for more success."