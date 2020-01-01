'Hopefully we can all play together' - Man Utd star Rashford issues plea for Sancho to join Red Devils

The striker made no secret of his desire to see his Three Lions compatriot playing alongside him at Old Trafford next term

star Marcus Rashford has admitted he would love to see team-mate Jadon Sancho join his side ahead of next season.

Sancho has become one of the hottest properties in world football after announcing himself as a star at over the past two seasons.

In 2019-20, Sancho has recorded 17 goals and 19 assists in 35 total appearances, becoming one of Europe's top attackers at just 20 years of age.

Sancho's form has attracted the interest of several top sides across Europe, with two Premier League clubs looking set for a battle to bring him back to his native country.

On Tuesday, Goal reported that Manchester United have taken the lead over rivals Chelsea in the race for Sancho's signature.

Rashford is making no secret of his desire to team up with Sancho at Old Trafford next season, admitting his excitement at the prospect during an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday.

"It would be good [if Sancho joined]," Rashford said. "Sancho's a great player and he’s like a new generation player.

"It's definitely exciting to watch him become the player he’s becoming. Hopefully we can all play together, that would be good.

"He plays off the cuff, he’s creative and imaginative - these are the things you need to be world class."

Should Sancho move to Old Trafford it would not be a cheap transaction, with Dortmund understood to be demanding €130 million (£115m/$143m) for the winger.

Dormund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has said that even if his player wants to move on, the coronavirus crisis will not result in the side dropping their asking price for Sancho.

“I can clearly say that despite the existential crisis [for football] even the richest clubs don't have to believe they can go bargain hunting at Dortmund,” Watzke told Bild. “We must not sell anyone below value.

“Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we said that we prefer that Jadon stays with us. At the end of the day, however, you always have to respect what the player wants.”

Rashford scored 14 Premier League goals in 22 appearances this season before being sidelined with a double stress fracture in his back in January.