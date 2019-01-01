'Hopefully we can agree a new contact' - Solskjaer optimistic that Man Utd will re-sign De Gea

Amid reports the goalkeeper is set to re-sign with the club, the manager said he was hopeful

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful David de Gea will agree a new contract with amid reports the goalkeeper is set to re-sign.

De Gea, 28, is out of contract next year, but reports suggest the international is set to sign a long-term deal worth about £350,000 per week.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, United manager Solskjaer tried to give little away about De Gea's future.

"Hopefully we can agree a new contract with David," he said, via the Evening Standard.

"That will be up to the club and David to announce."

The goalkeeper originally joined Manchester United from in 2011 and has gone on to win a Premier League title, an , a League Cup and three Community Shields domestically to go with a title in 2016-17.

He's made 362 total appearances during his time at Old Trafford, although he nearly left for in 2015 before a last-minute breakdown ended any hope of a move.

The goalkeeper has also earned 39 caps for Spain, having been a member of his country's squad at two World Cups as well as Euro 2016.

De Gea has been one of several United players linked with a move away, along with the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Pogba is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, while Lukaku has been linked with a switch to outfit .

Solskjaer, whose team face in a friendly in Perth on Wednesday, said whoever was in his squad for their Premier League opener against on August 11 would be eager to perform for the Red Devils.

"The day we start the league, I'm sure everyone who's here will give absolutely everything for Man United," he said when asked if Lukaku would be happy if he stayed on as a member of Manchester United.

"We're going to have a strong team with players who want to give everything and there's always rumours, speculations about Man United players.

"But when the league starts we batten the hatches down and we stick together as a team."