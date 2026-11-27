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Martin Odegaard has insisted he is not worried about his Arsenal contract and hopes to stay at the club for many more years. The captain's current deal runs until 2028, but he is confident new terms will be agreed as the Premier League champions continue to tie down their key players, with Mikel Arteta's side preparing to host Manchester City on Sunday.

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Odegaard relaxed over contract future

Arsenal are tying down the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, David Raya and Piero Hincapie to new long-term contracts, and Odegaard has told Sky Sports News he expects to follow suit, with his current deal set to expire in 2028.

"It's not something I stress about," Odegaard said. "I've said it so many times, I'm so happy here, I love it here. Hopefully I can stay for many more years - and I think the club is happy as well. So it's no stress, we'll sort it out."

Captain wants to 'win everything'

Odegaard, who has been linked with Bayern Munich, said while on international duty with Norway earlier this month that he hoped to stay at Arsenal "for a long time", but admitted talks over a new deal had not started yet.

"The main thing is to focus on the pitch, and then we'll see what happens," he added. "I want to win more things here for sure. I want to win everything with Arsenal. The Premier League again, the Champions League, the cups - that's what we want. We want to win everything."

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'We have everything here'

The 27-year-old insisted the team comes first. "The rest of it, the individual stuff, will come as a result of what happens with the team. The team is the most important bit," he said.

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Odegaard also believes Arsenal have all the ingredients to go again: "We have everything we need. We have shown we can do it, now it's time to show we can do it again, to win even more and take another step. We have everything here, coaching staff, amazing squad, amazing players and people."

Arsenal prepare for Man City showdown

Odegaard and Arsenal now turn their attention to Sunday's visit of Manchester City, with the Premier League leaders six points ahead of Enzo Maresca's side.

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Victory would move the Gunners nine points clear of City, although they remain without Bukayo Saka, who is set to be out for another three weeks.