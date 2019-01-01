‘Hopefully Solskjaer will stay for many years’ – Man Utd have evolved under current boss, says Pereira

The Red Devils midfielder believes the right manager is in place to land trophies, while the players are supported by the perfect coaching staff

have “evolved a lot” under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Andreas Pereira, with the Red Devils midfielder hoping to see his current boss stick around for “many years” and deliver major silverware.

Assessments of Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford have not always been so glowing, with uncomfortable questions asked of his ongoing presence at regular intervals.

He has come through those to have United back in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while also reaching the last 32 of the and semi-finals of the .

It was widely acknowledged that there is still much work to be done in a major rebuilding project at Old Trafford, but Pereira believes positive progress is being made.

He said after helping the Red Devils to a 3-0 League Cup win over Colchester and booking a derby showdown with Manchester City in the last four: “We have evolved a lot (under Solskjaer).

“Mentally we are more patient, we work for each other more and more and we have more confidence on the pitch.

“The way we play is the United way. On the counter-attack. We are very direct and the manager’s played a massive part in that. Hopefully, we can keep that going and he can stay for many more years.

“He has helped me a lot. The manager and his staff have helped me. As a player I have grown. Especially mentally, I am much stronger than last season.

“I have been playing a lot more this season and in every game my confidence is higher and higher and I can show the abilities I have got to everyone.”

With United having gone two seasons without major silverware, Pereira is hoping to see Solskjaer get them back on the trophy trail in 2020.

He added: “We are desperate to win a trophy. Everybody at the academy is raised to win trophies.

“We have been winning trophies since the academy until the reserves and we want to do it now with the first team.”

Pereira’s efforts to help that cause are being aided by those around him, with the presence of Michael Carrick alongside Solskjaer seeing the Brazil international follow in some illustrious footsteps.

“Michael has been a massive help to me. He helps me every day in training,” said Pereira.

“He coaches me how to receive the ball and how to break teams down. He played a massive role in the same position I play and he has helped me a lot.

“I study clips of him and I study clips of Paul Scholes and all the United players who played in the middle.

“But it is especially Michael because he was an expert in turning around and breaking teams down, especially when they are camped in front of their own area.

“At home, I am always watching football so I watch video clips, particularly of players who played in the number 10 role like Wazza (Wayne Rooney). I try to study everyone.

“At the club, they also try to help me as they show me videos of myself playing and how I have to do it.”