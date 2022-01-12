Hopeful Kimanzi confirms training boycott at Wazito FC

Coach Francis Kimanzi has confirmed an ongoing training boycott at the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side, Wazito FC.

Without mentioning the players, Kimanzi admitted a number of them are no longer training with the former National Super League champions.

"A number of players are no longer training with the club, but it is my hope that things will turn around because I have good plans for this team," the former Harambee Stars head coach told Nation Sports.

The club's CEO Dennis Gicheru also confirmed the boycott at the Nairobi-based club but added that a solution to the problem is being worked on.

"I'm aware of the issue and we are working on a solution," the retired player is quoted by the publication as saying.

Ojwang's Revelation

Maurice Ojwang', one of the players understood to have downed tools, explained why he moved to his rural home despite the fact that the season is running.



"I had no choice but to return to my home and engage in other activities as I looked for another team," the defender said.

"I couldn't pay rent and meet my needs because I haven't been paid for four months. It was a tough decision, but I rather stay here in the village and figure out how to survive."

The 25-year-old is among the players that joined the Kimanzi-led side in August 2020.

Since returning to the top-tier, Wazito have ambitiously signed top players as they hoped to establish themselves as one of the big sides in the Premier League.

"I'm looking for another team and if the opportunity comes my way, I will go and pick up my release letter from Wazito," added Ojwang'. "The problem is that the management has been giving us false promises week in and week out."

Apart from Ojwang', strikers Eric Gichimu, Kenyan international Cliff Nyakeya, midfielder Kevin Kimani, and Vincent Oburu are the other players who GOAL understands are no longer training with Wazito.

Wazito suffered a humiliating 4-2 loss to bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets - who had not picked up a victory before - during their last game in Kakamega.

They will be up against Nzoia Sugar on January 16.