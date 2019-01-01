Hope at last! Ex-AFC Leopards captain Martin Imbalambala could regain eyesight

The lanky midfielder lost his ability to see a couple of days ago and was taken to Kikuyu hospital for examination

Former AFC Leopards captain Martin Imbalambala could gain his sight sooner if reports by doctors are anything to go by.

The lanky midfielder lost his ability to see a couple of days ago and was taken to Kikuyu hospital for examination. His brother Vincent Chagala has told Goal that the results of the scan are promising and that his sibling might be okay sooner.

“So far so good, the results are out and according to the doctor, the main problem was nerves failure. He is under medication until next week Monday and if there will be no change, then a magnetic resonance imaging, MRI, scan will be done on him.

“I also take this opportunity to thank all fans and everybody at large who turned up for Martin when he needed help,” Chagala told Goal.com.

Goal understands the player was a free urgent after his contract with western-based side Vihiga United expired.