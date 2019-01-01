Hooliganism could cost Gor Mahia a sponsor - Omondi

The CEO is unhappy with a section of the fans who are costing the club financially following their unruly behaviour

CEO Omondi Aduda is unhappy at the hooliganism from a section of the fans during last Sunday's 2-0 loss to USM Alger in the Caf .

The fans vandalized a section of the stadium protesting the failure by the referee to punish Oualid Ardji who seemed to retaliate following a foul from Geoffrey Ochieng. The ugly scenes which followed, have painted a negative image of the club, especially potential sponsors following the exit of SportPesa recently.

"I thought these ugly practices stopped a long time ago. We were shocked to see the same last weekend," Aduda told Goal on Thursday.

"To make matters worse, we had potential sponsors who we had invited over to watch the game only to witness our fans behaving in a barbaric manner. Which brand wants to be associated with hooliganism? Last season, we lost Sh 2.5 million over the same problems, and it seems our fans are not learning. It is shameful.

"The club is currently struggling to raise money to pay the players, technical bench and other support staff. However, the fans, who do not even pay for the matchday tickets, are working harder to portray the club negatively."

Regarding the Sunday incident, Sports Stadia Management Board (SSMB) official Rakki Asman has confirmed action will be taken against K'Ogalo.

"Currently we are assessing the damage, and soon we will communicate to Gor Mahia FC on what they will have to pay to repair broken chairs and other property. It is unfortunate, but they have to be responsible for their fans' actions."

Gor Mahia are currently leading the table with nine points and have dropped into the Caf Confederation Cup.