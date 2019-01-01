Homeboyz youngster Peter Thiongo targets place in Harambee Stars squad

The youthful midfielder remains confident that he has what it takes to make it to the Afcon bound squad

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Peter Thiongo says he hopes to make it to the Harambee Stars squad for the 2019 Afcon finals.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation for the Western-based side after signing from lower league side St Josephs Youth. Thiongo has said the main aim right now is to make sure that he is in the Kenyan team for the Afcon tournament to be held in Egypt.

Kenya and Ghana have already qualified from Group F for the tournament that will be played from June. "I want to work harder and make it to the national team and possibly be in the squad for the Afcon tournament,” Thiongo told Goal.

On whether he has settled well in Kakamega, he said, “Yes, I have settled here and I want to help Homeboyz to a top five finish by the end of the season. It is going to be a tough call but we have what it takes to finish in that position.”

Homeboyz will take on Chemelil Sugar in their next match on Thursday.