Homeboyz played like Barcelona and Wazito FC are paying for bragging - Shimanyula

The Homeboyz boss hits out at the newcomers’ for moving to sack two members of the bench after losing on Saturday

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has slammed Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer for their decision to sack two members of his technical bench.

On Monday, Wazito confirmed in a statement they have parted ways with head coach Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi, after a series of poor results, with assistant Hamisi Mohamed taking charge on a temporary basis.

The decision to sack the two members came after the big-spending side suffered their second defeat of the season in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) losing 4-2 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Machakos Stadium on Saturday.

Shimanyula has now castigated Badoer for taking the decision insisting Wazito were playing against a much better team and the outcome of the match was not enough to guarantee the sackings.

“It is a wrong decision to sack the coaches [Ambani and Okumbi] because Homeboyz were on top of their game, they played like ,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“It is like ’s Harambee Stars playing against [Barcelona], and then the federation moves to sack the technical bench because they lost. Everyone knows very well Barcelona is a tough team and it was the case between Homeboyz and Wazito, the former were better and in fact, we deserved to score 9-0.

“Wazito are a very good team only the opponent they played against – Homeboyz – were much better and the result is there for everyone to see.”

Shimanyula has also hit out at Badoer for bragging to have money and talking big before and after the new KPL season kicked off saying they will be relegated if they don’t watch out.

“People who have money never talk or brag but use it silently,” Shimanyula continued. He [Badoer] has done a huge mistake to sack the coaches and this will further affect their display in the league.”

Shimanyula further took his time to advise the team on what to do during the next transfer window.

Article continues below

“Next time when the transfer window opens, I ask [Wazito] to shop for talent and not big names. They have big names now, even bigger than the names we see play for Harambee Stars but they cannot perform.

“The huge mistake [Wazito] did was to go for big names, ended up dropping the ones who helped them to secure promotion, and again brag they will win the KPL title.”

Wazito are currently placed 13th on the 18-team log with six points from the same number of matches.