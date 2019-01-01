Home United women's team claim bronze in Women's Cup Challenge

Home United women's team ended their season by defeating Tiong Bahru FC 2-1

The women's team ended their season by defeating Tiong Bahru FC 2-1 to claim the bronze medal in the Women's Cup Challenge 2019.

It was the perfect response to their heartbreaking semi-final loss to Tanjong Pagar United which saw them lose on penalties.

The final of the Women's Cup Challenge 2019 will see Tanjong Pagar United take on Aerion FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium on 18 October.