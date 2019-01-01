Home United lose on penalties to Tanjong Pagar in Women's Challenge Cup

Home United women's team lost 1-4 to Tanjong Pagar United on penalties in the semi-finals of the WCC (Women's Cup Challenge).

It was an even contest as both teams cancelled each other out during the game and the score remained goalless after 90mins.

The Protectors will be playing in the 3rd/4th play-offs in the final match of their season, while Tanjong Pagar will progress to the final to play still Aerion FC.