Home advantage for JDT after Malaysia awarded hosting job for remaining Group G matches

Big opportunity for JDT to advance further in ACL 2020 after AFC gave Malaysia the hosting job from group matches to the semi-final.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that Malaysia will be the country to host the remainder of the Group G and Group H matches of the 2020 AFC (ACL), as well as the Round of 16, two quarterfinal matches and the semi-final.

Malaysia was picked ahead of other applicants with one of the hosts for the East region with the host for the Group E and Group F yet to be decided, while will play host for the matches remaining in the West region.

This means that Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will be completing their Group G matches at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium where they still have four more matches to play against Guangzhou Evergrande (twice), Vissel Kobe and Suwon Bluewings.

Currently sitting in second place in the group, this is a real opportunity for JDT to create even bigger history should they be able to capitalise on home advantage and make it through to the knockout stage in only their second year in the competition.

In their short time in the group stages of the most elite club competition in Asia, JDT have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with when playing at home as the wins over Kashima Antlers (2019) and Suwon (2020) have shown.

No details have yet been released on the other group being played in Malaysia which is the Group H that has Yokohama F. Marinos, Shanghai SIPG, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and and Sydney FC as the competing teams.

Johor has the capacity to host both groups given that they also have the Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin which has previously played host to ACL matches, on top of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

The other possibility would be to play the Group H matches in where the Bukit Jalil Stadium could be used.

The top two teams from Group G and H will crossover and play each other on Nov 4 in the Round of 16 before being joined by the qualified teams from Group E and F for the quarterfinal stage that is expected to be played on Nov 25.