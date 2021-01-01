Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney complete Wrexham takeover

The pair have promised to invest in the Welsh club as they bid to return to the English Football League

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed a takeover of National League side Wrexham AFC, the club have announced.

The duo have made a £2 million equity investment into the club, who are currently in the fifth tier of English football.

Reynolds and McElhenney initially announced in September 2020 that they were interested in purchasing the Welsh club.

Who are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney?

Reynolds is a film star from Canada who is perhaps best known from his roles in the "Deadpool" franchise, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in 2017.

McElhenney is best known as the creator and one of the stars of the TV show "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Who are Wrexham AFC?

Wrexham, who play in the fifth tier of the English football league system, were founded in 1864 and are the third-oldest professional football club in the world, as well as the oldest Welsh club.

In 2007-08, the club were relegated from League Two and have been in the fifth-tier National League since that time.

What did Reynolds and McElhenney say about the takeover?

“It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the duo said in a statement on the club's website.

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

“Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I've been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it. pic.twitter.com/f4fdpJtlIq — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 9, 2021

