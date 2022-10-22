Bayern Munich look to get closer to the top of the table

German Giants, Bayern Munich, are surprisingly not top of the Bundesliga at this stage of the season and will be looking to get closer to league leaders, Union Berlin, with a win against fifth placed Hoffenheim.

Julian Nagelsmann's side come into this fixture on the back of three straight wins in all competitions, after dropping points against rivals Dortmund. The Bavarian giants however are winless in their last three Bundesliga games under Nagelsmann.

Hoffenheim currently sit on fifth position in the table, just two points behind 2nd placed Bayern Munich and will be looking to put a dent in Bayern's run. André Breitenreiter's side are unbeaten at home against Bayern Munich in the last two seasons.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups

Hoffenheim XI (3-5-2): Baumann; Kabak, Akpoguma, Nsoki; Skov, Promel, Geiger, Baumgartner, Angelino; Rutter, Dabbur

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern Munich have two tough fixtures in the Champions League before the World Cup break. The Bavarian giants will lock horns against Barcelona and Inter Milan. In Bundesliga, Nagelsmann's side will face Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Weder Bremen and Schalke before the World Cup.