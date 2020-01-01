Hlompho Kekana on coronavirus: ‘The virus is real, let’s not be naive’

The veteran midfielder has called for increased hygiene in the fight against Covid-19

captain and Bafana Bafana international Hlompho Kekana has joined the growing list of the continent’s stars who have spoken out against the pandemic that currently has the world on standstill.

Kekana joins - amongst others - African legends Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Joseph Yobo and John Obi Mikel – who quit former club Trabzonspor over coronavirus fears – in speaking out against the deadly virus.

The 34-year-old pleaded with South Africans to heed the urge for hand hygiene in order to alleviate the spread and save lives.

More teams

“The virus is real, let's not be naive and act as if we don't see,” he told Goal

“The message is clear, let's wash our hands at least four times a day and don't forget to stay home.

“Let's follow these simple rules and safe lives.”

Like many other leagues across the globe, the Premier Soccer League is currently suspended until further notice, Kekana believes it was a wise decision to take a break for the safety of the players and their families.

“Actually, it's so good that we took a break,” added the six-time champion.

“Remember we are also human, and our families are in danger if we catch the virus, and also those who are close to our families, at work, at school.

“So more than anything we run more danger to society more than anybody else. Lots of travelling in different airports, so it was wise to stop until this gets sorted out.”

With , currently on 915 recorded cases with no deaths, going on a national lockdown from Thursday midnight, PSL clubs are expected to release players to be with their families.