‘History made!’ – Kenyans' react as Gor Mahia stun Petro Atletico to storm quarters
Gor Mahia reached their first even quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Petro Atletico from Angola 1-0 on Sunday.
The Kenyan champions went into the match lying at the bottom of Group D but knew a win will guarantee them a place in the last eight of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.
And despite playing two-men down after Ernest Wendo and Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze were sent off, K’Ogalo did not disappoint as Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge converted from the penalty spot for the vital win.
Here is how Kenyans reacted to the win.
History made as Gor Mahia defy all odds to storm to the CAF Confed quarters.— Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) March 17, 2019
FT: GOR MAHIA 1 PETRO 0 pic.twitter.com/siBr0q8vjt
Photo of the day.Credits to Gor Mahia.We do it the best way👏👏#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/xgOYWRhoat— brian ohanga (@brianohanga) March 17, 2019
Congratulation Gor Mahia, we won it with 3red cards including the coach.— Chris Maximilliano Oduor (@oduor_chrispine) March 17, 2019
#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/qhGYYaBxCe
FULL TIME: GOR MAHIA FC 1 - 0 PETRO ATLETICO (58' J. TUYISENGE -Pen)— Bramwel Karamoja (@bramwelkaramoja) March 17, 2019
Well in Sirkal. You did well 👏👏
#TotalCAFCC #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/9I0zd7L51q
Nine-man Gor Mahia make history! Edge out Petro Atletico of Angola 1-0 at the Kasarani Stadium to reach the #TotalCAFCC quarterfinals for the very first time!— Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) March 17, 2019
The final Group D standing, Mighty Gor Mahia and Zamalek proceeds to the Quarterfinals.— Okoth 👣 (@okothkelvin_) March 17, 2019
History has been made today #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/ztnByoZoTa
Gor Mahia Qualify For The CAF Confederations Cup Quarters. 👏🏽👏🏽— Shawn Osimbo-Kasyula (@ShawnOsimbo) March 17, 2019
Kogalo Walked Away With A Much Deserved Win After Playing With 9 Men.
FT: Gor Mahia 1-0 Petro Atletico
Jacques Tuyisenge With The Lone Goal Of The Match. @K24Tv #K24Sport
#Sirkal #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/q8Dg8tzUBT
❌❌ Two men down.— Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) March 17, 2019
❌ Coach ordered to the stands.
Despite all odds, #GorMahia qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal for the first time in over 20 years!
Celebrate K'Ogalo...you deserve it!
🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪#TotalCAFCC #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/dWOvwM25WV
9 Men, No Coach, No Problem for Gor Mahia! What a phenomenal performance from Gor to sink Petro 1-0 against all odds. I don’t care what team you support you can’t deny that tonight Ko’galo did the entire nation proud #ProudlyKenyan #TotalCAFCC— Mukami Wambora (@MukamiWambora) March 17, 2019
We made it despite unnecessary bookings.well done Gor Mahia. #sirkal pod pek. pic.twitter.com/p77O5OcfIU— Joseph Silver (@silverjosephKE) March 17, 2019
Thank you Gor Mahia, you've made me smile after a tough week. Congratulations @OfficialGMFC #Sirkal— Okoth 👣 (@okothkelvin_) March 17, 2019
The Kenyan hero's the Mighty Gor Mahia hail surmounted the biggest challenge to qualify for CAF Confederations Cup quarter final.— Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) March 18, 2019
They have made not only Kenya but East Africa Proud. pic.twitter.com/5wF5L7m6Aq
Gor Mahia made my 8 anniversary a pleasant one. Kudos #Sirkal #MyTwitterAnniversary pic.twitter.com/9xiZODzR2a— alex ngare (@AlexNgare) March 18, 2019
Congratulations @OfficialGMFC on your historic victory!— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) March 17, 2019
Gor Mahia 1-0 Petro Atletico #TotalCAFCC #Sirkal
Congratulations Gor Mahia! FT 1-0 against Petro Atletico in a dramatic match and a spot on the Quarter finals! Na pesa! Nice #Sirkal #JazaStadi #TheScoreKE— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 17, 2019
Gor Mahia into CAF Confederation Cup quarters. Well done. pic.twitter.com/nPBSATN22M— David wa Kwallimwa (@kwalimwadavid) March 17, 2019