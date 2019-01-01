Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

‘History made!’ – Kenyans' react as Gor Mahia stun Petro Atletico to storm quarters

Goal Kenya.
The Kenyan champions put a spirited fight to reach the last eight from Group D after finishing second behind Zamalek of Egypt

Gor Mahia reached their first even quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Petro Atletico from Angola 1-0 on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions went into the match lying at the bottom of Group D but knew a win will guarantee them a place in the last eight of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

And despite playing two-men down after Ernest Wendo and Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze were sent off, K’Ogalo did not disappoint as Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge converted from the penalty spot for the vital win.

Here is how Kenyans reacted to the win.

