‘History made!’ – Kenyans' react as Gor Mahia stun Petro Atletico to storm quarters

The Kenyan champions put a spirited fight to reach the last eight from Group D after finishing second behind Zamalek of Egypt

reached their first even quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Petro Atletico from Angola 1-0 on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions went into the match lying at the bottom of Group D but knew a win will guarantee them a place in the last eight of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

And despite playing two-men down after Ernest Wendo and Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze were sent off, K’Ogalo did not disappoint as Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge converted from the penalty spot for the vital win.

Here is how Kenyans reacted to the win.

History made as Gor Mahia defy all odds to storm to the CAF Confed quarters.



FT: GOR MAHIA 1 PETRO 0 pic.twitter.com/siBr0q8vjt — Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) March 17, 2019

Photo of the day.Credits to Gor Mahia.We do it the best way👏👏#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/xgOYWRhoat — brian ohanga (@brianohanga) March 17, 2019

Congratulation Gor Mahia, we won it with 3red cards including the coach.

#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/qhGYYaBxCe — Chris Maximilliano Oduor (@oduor_chrispine) March 17, 2019

FULL TIME: GOR MAHIA FC 1 - 0 PETRO ATLETICO (58' J. TUYISENGE -Pen)

Well in Sirkal. You did well 👏👏



#TotalCAFCC #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/9I0zd7L51q — Bramwel Karamoja (@bramwelkaramoja) March 17, 2019

Nine-man Gor Mahia make history! Edge out Petro Atletico of Angola 1-0 at the Kasarani Stadium to reach the #TotalCAFCC quarterfinals for the very first time! — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) March 17, 2019

The final Group D standing, Mighty Gor Mahia and proceeds to the Quarterfinals.



History has been made today #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/ztnByoZoTa — Okoth 👣 (@okothkelvin_) March 17, 2019

Gor Mahia Qualify For The CAF Confederations Cup Quarters. 👏🏽👏🏽



Kogalo Walked Away With A Much Deserved Win After Playing With 9 Men.



FT: Gor Mahia 1-0 Petro Atletico



Jacques Tuyisenge With The Lone Goal Of The Match. @K24Tv #K24Sport

#Sirkal #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/q8Dg8tzUBT — Shawn Osimbo-Kasyula (@ShawnOsimbo) March 17, 2019

❌❌ Two men down.



❌ Coach ordered to the stands.



Despite all odds, #GorMahia qualify for the quarterfinal for the first time in over 20 years!



Celebrate K'Ogalo...you deserve it!

🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪#TotalCAFCC #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/dWOvwM25WV — Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) March 17, 2019

9 Men, No Coach, No Problem for Gor Mahia! What a phenomenal performance from Gor to sink Petro 1-0 against all odds. I don’t care what team you support you can’t deny that tonight Ko’galo did the entire nation proud #ProudlyKenyan #TotalCAFCC — Mukami Wambora (@MukamiWambora) March 17, 2019

We made it despite unnecessary bookings.well done Gor Mahia. #sirkal pod pek. pic.twitter.com/p77O5OcfIU — Joseph Silver (@silverjosephKE) March 17, 2019

Thank you Gor Mahia, you've made me smile after a tough week. Congratulations @OfficialGMFC #Sirkal — Okoth 👣 (@okothkelvin_) March 17, 2019

The Kenyan hero's the Mighty Gor Mahia hail surmounted the biggest challenge to qualify for CAF Confederations Cup quarter final.



They have made not only but East Africa Proud. pic.twitter.com/5wF5L7m6Aq — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) March 18, 2019

Gor Mahia made my 8 anniversary a pleasant one. Kudos #Sirkal #MyTwitterAnniversary pic.twitter.com/9xiZODzR2a — alex ngare (@AlexNgare) March 18, 2019

Congratulations @OfficialGMFC on your historic victory!



Gor Mahia 1-0 Petro Atletico #TotalCAFCC #Sirkal — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) March 17, 2019

Congratulations Gor Mahia! FT 1-0 against Petro Atletico in a dramatic match and a spot on the Quarter finals! Na pesa! Nice #Sirkal #JazaStadi #TheScoreKE — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) March 17, 2019