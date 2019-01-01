History made as Kenyan international Jesse Were move top of Zesco United's all time scorer

Were scored his third goal in two Caf matches as Zesco stormed the Group Stages on a 5-2 aggregate

Kenyan international Jesse Were’s second goal against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday saw the Harambee Stars striker move top of Zesco United’s all-time scorers.

Were hit his 65th goal for Team ya Ziko in a 2-1 victory against Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Confederation Cup match to help Zesco United storm the group stages.

Were was tied with Jackson Mwanza as the club's all-time top scorers at the end of the 2018 season, both on 60 goals. But his five goals in Caf Competition this year have made him the clubs highest goalscorer after only three years at the club that he joined from Tusker FC.



While Were has not been the top scorer in the Zambian Super League he has been the most consistent striker averaging 17 goals in the league every season.

The goal against Amakhosi also saw Were become the club’s all-time scorer in the Caf Club competition, having hit the back of the net 12 times at the continental stage, one above Zambian Lazarous Kambole.



In the Zambian Super League, Were has scored 51 goals, two at the Zambian Charity Shield, six from Caf Champions League and the same number from the lower tier competition.



Additional information by Puncherello Chama