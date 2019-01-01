Hillary Echesa tips Sofapaka to down Gor Mahia

Sofapaka are currently riding on a good form having won four straight league games

Sofapaka Team Manager Hillary Echesa ha stipped his side to claim maximum points against defending champions Gor Mahia.

The two teams, who are separated by just a point, will face each other in a top Kenyan Premier League match set for Nakuru on Sunday.

The former midfielder says that third-placed Batoto Ba Mungu are well prepared and there is enough motivation in the team as they seek a fifth straight victory.

"So far the team is okay, no injuries and we are ready for Gor Mahia. The win against Mathare was motivation and I am confident we can do the same if we play the way we played our last game. Preparations have been well, and every player is fighting hard to get a slot in the starting team.

"Gor Mahia is a good team, it is representing us in the Caf Confederation Cup, but that does not mean we are afraid of them. It is going to be a tough game for sure, but we believe we will get something," Echesa told Goal in an interview.

Sofapaka is currently third on the log with twenty-three points, one above K’Ogalo who are fourth.