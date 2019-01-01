Hillary Echesa: Gor Mahia stewards to blame for Sofapaka defeat in Kisumu

The win enabled K'Ogalo to open a commanding lead at the top of the 18-team Kenyan Premier League table

Team Manager Hillary Echesa says the alleged mistreatment his players were subjected to by stewards contributed to the team's defeat in Kisumu.

Goals from Samuel Onyango and Jacques Tuyisenge helped Gor Mahia to beat Batoto ba Mungu 2-0 but Echesa says intimidation by the stewards played a big part.

“The stewards were still within the perimeter wall when our players were preparing for warm up. They harassed the players and reached a point of splashing water to my goalkeeper,” Echesa told Goal.

“I hope the match commissioner captured that on his report because it was really bad.

"I have played before, and as a player you cannot play with stable mind if such is done to you. Our players were psychologically affected and that contributed to our loss."

The former international is, however, not giving up on the prospects of winning the title despite being 10 points behind Gor Mahia on the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table.

“It is not yet over until they are crowned. We will continue fighting for the title; we are not losing hope no matter how slim our chances are," he added.

A win for Gor Mahia against on Wednesday will inch them closer to their third successive and 18th title.