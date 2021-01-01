Hildah Magaia: Banyana Banyana striker signs for Moron

The 25-year-old joined the swelling list of South African players abroad after completing her move to the Swedish side

Swedish Elitettan side Moron BK has sealed the signing of South Africa forward Hildah Magaia, on a two-year deal.

Magaia completed her prolonged maiden professional switch to Sweden after passing her medicals and putting pen to paper.

The move brought to an end the 25-year-old's journey with South African National Women's League outfit Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), where she gained her career breakthrough.

At TUT, she starred in the 2019 FISU World University Games in Napoli and also contributed 36 goals to help her team finish runners up in the 2019-20 South African top-flight season.

Her form won her the SNWL Player of the Season and earned her a Banyana call-up, which she helped to a seventh Cosafa Women's Cup triumph and got named the Player of the Tournament.

With her exploits, head coach Patrik Nilsson sanctioned her signing as he seeks to boost his attacking ranks ahead of their new campaign for top-flight promotion in the 2021 Elitettan season.

DONE DEAL 📝#WIMwomen client Hildah Magaia has arrived in Sweden and joined up with her new side Morön BK.



Hildah was named the Best Player in December's 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship.



Good luck Hildah!#SouthAfrica 🇿🇦 #BanyanaBanyana #Woso #football pic.twitter.com/ArNqQfGPCN — World in Motion - Women (@WIMwomen) February 24, 2021

The 2020 Safa NWL's Player of the Year winner will be hoping to make a bright start to life in Sweden when she launches her professional career in the colours of Moron.

Commenting on her switch, Magaia described to a Swedish newspaper that joining Moron was "a fantastic opportunity".

With her arrival in Sweden, she now becomes the second Banyana Banyana star currently plying their trade in the European country after Linda Motlhalo arrived at Djurgardens in 2019.

Having settled in well at Skogsvallen IP, she is likely to make her unofficial professional debut against Pitea on Sunday.