Higuain: Messi joining MLS would be a 'revolution' for football in the United States

Lionel Messi would be a game changer for football in the U.S. if he were to join MLS, according to former Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain said Messi would feel comfortable in MLS

Predicted a "revolution" if Messi comes to U.S.

Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini arrived over the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Pipita, who currently plays in MLS with Inter Miami, declared the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner capable of completely reshaping the sport in the country. Messi has been linked to Miami and trained in the club’s facilities this week with the Argentina national team.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s already trained here [in Miami], he knows the place. Leo is like Maradona, he can’t live anywhere. It’s his decision, but if he comes here it will cause an extraordinary revolution, no question,” Higuain said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi, 35, is out of contract at current club PSG at the end of the season and will reportedly weigh his future options after the 2022 World Cup. A move to MLS would surely be the league’s biggest signing since David Beckham, who coincidentally is a part-owner of Inter Miami.

DID YOU KNOW? Higuain was Messi’s teammate with the Albiceleste for nearly a decade, a period that spanned the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, in addition to three Copa America tournaments.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? La Pulga and Argentina continue their World Cup preparations with a pair of stateside friendlies against Honduras (Sept. 23 in Miami) and Jamaica (Sept. 27 at Red Bull Arena).