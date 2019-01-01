Hibernian boss Neil Lennon likens Stephane Omeonga to Chelsea’s N'Golo Kante

The player of DR Congolese descent could made his debut against Motherwell in Wednesday's Scottish Premier League outing

Hibernian coach Neil Lennon stated that new-signing Stephane Omeonga reminds him of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Omeonga joined the Hibs on loan from Genoa until the end of the season on Tuesday and he is set to play a crucial role in the Scottish top-flight after struggling for playing minutes in the Italian Serie A.

The 22-year-old plays as a centre midfielder and Lennon, pleased with his qualities work ethics, has drawn comparison between him and the 2018 Fifa World Cup winner who is a regular fixture in Maurizio Sarri's squad this season.

“Who does Stephane remind me of? He’s a bit like Kante," Lennon was quoted as saying by Scottish Sun .

“He gets around the pitch, and although he’s diminutive in size, he’s strong and reads the game well.

“Stephane is full of energy, doesn’t stop running and tactically he is very good. I don’t want to build him up, saying: ‘I’ve got the new Kante’, but there are similar attributes there.

“He has a good pedigree, and the footage we have watched of him was against the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus.

“So I’m surprised that we got him but very pleased. Hopefully, this can be a new chapter in his career, and he can enjoy it and make us better.

Article continues below

“It takes a lot to get me excited at my age, but we like Stephane’s qualities and his attitude to the game. I think he’ll bring the best out in others, as will Ryan Gauld. I’m going to have a team from the Seven Dwarves by the look of it. Although I’m more like the Big Bad Wolf!”

Meanwhile, Hibernian would not be offering ex-player Efe Ambrose a new contract this transfer window despite turning up at the Easter Road to watch the club's victory over Elgin City according to reports .

Ambrose who left Hibs this month after triggering a release option in his contract was spotted wearing the club's green jacket on Saturday.