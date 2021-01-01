'He's the least-selfish striker I've ever seen in my life' - Thiago salutes Firmino's value to Liverpool cause

The Brazilian forward was back among the goals when bagging a brace in the Reds' 4-2 victory over Manchester United

Thiago Alcantara has hailed Roberto Firmino as "the least-selfish striker I've ever seen in my life", with the Brazilian's value not lost on those around him at Liverpool.

The 2020-21 campaign has been a testing one for all concerned at Anfield, with their South American frontman finding the going tough at times as questions are asked of his form and future.

Firmino was, however, back on the Premier League goal trail when bagging a brace in a vital 4-2 victory over Manchester United, with the 29-year-old proving once again that he can be a man for the big occasion.

Reflecting on Firmino's efforts at Old Trafford and the role he continues to play in Jurgen Klopp's system, Thiago told Liverpool's official website: "He's a very important player for us.

"I think he's the least-selfish striker I've ever seen in my life because he always tries to reach the best option for his team-mates, but also he's a great goalscorer."

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were also on target against the Red Devils, as Liverpool kept their top-four hopes alive, while Fabinho lined up alongside Thiago in midfield after being asked to fill in at centre-half on a regular basis this season.

"As I said, it brings the best from all of us having Fab in the middle," Thiago said of being paired with another Brazil international on the Reds' books.

"He controls the tempo while we don't have the ball as well, he closes that gap we need when he's there. He's very important for all of us."

Liverpool, who know that maximum points from their three remaining fixtures will secure them Champions League qualification, are now seven games unbeaten at just the right time.

Confidence has been boosted further by victory over arch-rivals United, with Thiago looking for Klopp's side to finish with a flourish - starting with a trip to West Brom on Sunday.

He added: "I think we correct a couple of mistakes from the past and we are reaching, not the best, but near a great version [of] us.

"At the end, we have the same goal as each other – that's to reach the Champions League and the top four in the Premier League."

