'He's the best in the world' - Robertson backs van Dijk for PFA Player of the Year

The Liverpool full-back hailed his star team-mate as he leads the Reds' push for silverware

Andy Robertson believes Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world as he backed the star for the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Van Dijk has established himself among the world's elite defenders following his £75 million arrival from in January last year, while he has played a key role in Liverpool's title bid after helping guide the club to the final within the first several months of his arrival.

The 27-year-old international has helped Liverpool to a league-low 15 goals conceded this season as the Reds top the table by one point ahead of .

And Liverpool full-back Robertson hailed Van Dijk following Wednesday's 5-0 rout of at Anfield, where the Dutchman scored twice.

"He makes my life easier, that's for sure," said Robertson. "To have him next to me, it makes everything so much easier. When somebody is running at you, you know Virgil is inside because he's rarely out of position, if ever.

"For me, he's the best centre-back just now in the world, down to the way he's playing and the confidence he's got.

"And he's still young enough that he can get even better. He works hard every day."

Not since John Terry in 2004-05 has a defender won the PFA award but Robertson said: "If the season ended now, I would give him it. Virgil can take it to a whole new level, I reckon. He's so consistent as well.

"If he puts the performances in during the last 10 games as he has done, there's no reason why he shouldn't have that trophy."

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday as the Reds take on in the Merseyside derby before facing one week after.

After that, attention turns towards the Champions League as Liverpool head to to take on .

The two sides settled for a scoreless draw in the first leg at Anfield, a match that van Dijk missed due to suspension.