'He's in the Premier League's top three players' - Guardiola expresses love for 'Portugal's biggest star' Bernardo

The midfielder has emerged as one of his club's best players this season and his manager claims he is the top man for his country as well

Pep Guardiola believes Bernardo Silva is one of the ’s top three players this season, and thinks he’s the “big star” on .

Bernardo made the £43 million ($57m) move from to in the summer 0f 2017 and enjoyed a strong debut season at the Etihad Stadium.

He scored six goals and added four assists in 35 Premier League games, making 15 starts, as he made his contribution toward Man City’s historic league title win.

But Bernardo’s second season has been even better, as he’s already scored five goals and added six assists in the Premier League, and has started 23 games this term in the English top flight.

The midfielder has been influential at times when his club have needed him, with arguably a man-of-the-match performance in Man City’s 2-1 victory over in January.

Bernardo also featured for Portugal in the World Cup in and is one of the most promising players on the squad that finished top of their group in A.

And when asked if he thought Bernardo was the next big star on Portugal, Guardiola responded with high praise, saying: "He is the big star already.”

While that may raise a few eyebrows among a squad that also boasts Cristiano Ronaldo, the manager did not stop there with his praise.

Guardiola explained he believes Bernardo has emerged as one of the best players featuring in and is grateful to have him in his squad.

"I think this season he is one of the best two or three players in the Premier League," Guardiola added. "He is a joy.

“For a manager I am incredibly lucky guy to have Bernardo, to enjoy him in every training session & every single game.

“He's a lovely guy. I love him.”

Bernardo, who has added two goals this season, will look to bolster his total on Wednesday when Manchester City visit in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Then on Sunday, City will look add yet another piece of silverware as they aim to defend the in the final against .