'He's got huge potential' – Giroud urges Sarri to give Hudson-Odoi more chances
Olivier Giroud urged Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri to play Callum Hudson-Odoi more often after the young winger impressed in his first Premier League start on Wednesday.
Chelsea ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, with England international Hudson-Odoi setting up Giroud's opening goal with a pinpoint right-wing cross, as well as being a general nuisance to Brighton's defence.
Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek got the other goals, but Hudson-Odoi was arguably the standout performer for long periods.
Giroud is convinced the 18-year-old has what it takes to be a star, and suggested he needs to be played more regularly.
"I'm not surprised [about Hudson-Odoi]," Giroud told BBC Sport . "He's improving. He's got huge potential.
"I'm sure he will become a top, top player. He needs to play in more games, but it's coming. He's a good player and a good man in the dressing room. England can be happy to have him."
Sarri was also impressed with Hudson-Odoi and hinted he can expect to be a regular starter in the near future.
"After 50 matches it's very difficult to play every three days," the Italian said. "We needed to change.
Here's a look at that @Calteck10 assist earlier... #CHEBHA pic.twitter.com/bEhRZL6J25— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 3, 2019
"We're lucky because Callum is doing very well. Loftus-Cheek has no problem with his back for the first time this season. Giroud is in a good period. We're lucky.
"Callum played very well and defended very well. He has improved during the season a lot. He's ready to play 90 minutes in very important matches."
Chelsea return to the pitch to face West Ham next Monday ahead of a Europa League quarter-final first leg clash against Slavia Praha three days later.
The Blues sit fifth in the Premier League but are level on points with fourth-place Arsenal as they chase a Champions League spot for next season.
Manchester United sit two points back in sixth, though the Gunners hold a game in hand over both the Old Trafford outfit and Chelsea.