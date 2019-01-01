'He's a top coach' - Kimmich addresses Pochettino to Bayern rumours

The Argentine has long been linked with the Bundesliga champions, with speculation set to intensify following his sacking at Tottenham

Joshua Kimmich has labelled Mauricio Pochettino a ‘top coach’ with the former boss linked with the job.

Pochettino was sacked as Spurs manager on Tuesday night and promptly replaced with Jose Mourinho.

The Argentine has long been mentioned as a potential boss at the Allianz Arena, with the champions currently under the temporary stewardship of Hansi Flick following the sacking of Niko Kovac earlier this month.

Kimmich was asked about Pochettino in the aftermath of Germany’s 6-1 win over Northern Ireland in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday, and answered diplomatically.

“I do not know if he is a candidate for us,” he told reporters.

“What you can say is that Tottenham were fighting at the top for years, they had brilliant consistency.

“He’s a top coach, but I don’t know if he is an option for us."

After Kovac’s reign ended with an ignominious 5-1 defeat by , Bayern have won both of their games under former assistant Flick – a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the , and a 4-0 thrashing of .

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirmed that Flick would remain in the role “at least until Christmas, and possibly beyond that”, adding that the club’s hierarchy trust him in charge.

“In the first two games, it has worked well,” Kimmich added. “I guess we will stay with it at least until Christmas – I do not see a new candidate now.”

Flick has had further support from star striker Robert Lewandowski, but the rumours are likely to continue until he is either confirmed as permanent manager or replaced, with Pep Guardiola also strongly linked with a return.

Given their stance on Flick, a swift move for Pochettino would come as a surprise, but would also add a layer of intrigue to Bayern’s Champions League clash with Tottenham in mid-December.

Bayern are currently third in the Bundesliga, four points behind table-topping and level with both and .

They face and either side of a Champions League tie with , before travelling to take on surprise leaders Gladbach in early December.