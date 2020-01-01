'Here we go again' - Solskjaer annoyed by Pogba questions as he confirms likely four-week absence

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the Frenchman has suffered a fresh setback, but expects him to be back in around a month

Paul Pogba has a “different injury” to the one which kept him out for over two months earlier in the season, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the problem is not considered to be a “major one”.

The international midfielder returned to the Red Devils fold prior to Christmas after sitting out a large chunk of the 2019-20 campaign.

Having stepped off the bench against and Newcastle over the festive period, the World Cup winner took in 71 minutes of action.

He then missed out on a trip to , before seeing it confirmed that he had suffered a fresh setback ahead of a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

United are now having to plan without a prized asset once again, as they prepare to take on in the third round, but Solskjaer believes Pogba could be back at his disposal in around a month’s time.

He told reporters when asked for another update on the enigmatic 26-year-old: “Here we go again. FA Cup third round and you're talking about Paul again.

“Paul came back after a long spell out, two games, had a reaction, couldn't go to Burnley, felt his ankle was sore, we did a scan.

“And it's not the same injury, it's a different injury.

“Of course, when you get that scan, we speak to him, you consult your own medical people as well like I did, when I did my operation.

“You want the best second opinion and the advice was to have it done. It's not a major one and probably, as I said, three or four weeks.”

Solskjaer has admitted that Pogba may be forced under the knife in a bid to rid himself of another ankle complaint.

The Norwegian said when making that revelation that surgery may be required after discussions with Pogba’s “people”.

That was considered by many to be a dig at Mino Raiola, the French midfielder’s outspoken agent who has done little to curb transfer speculation surrounding his client in the January window.

Solskjaer, though, claims that his words have been taken out of context, saying: “When I said 'his people', as in when you consult your surgeon and the ones you trust, that's maybe my bad English.

“You have people you trust and speak to. As I said, when I did my injuries, loads of knee operations, I had my people in Norway and I spoke to and Paul has people he trusts, and that's more important.

“So that's more or less it. And the FA Cup is the next talking subject, all right? That's as clear as it can be at this point.”