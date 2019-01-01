Henry worried about Monaco's future more than his own

With his team still struggling, the high-profile tactician says a call on his future was in the owners' hands.

Under-fire Monaco boss Thierry Henry has insisted he is more concerned about the club's future than rumours surrounding his coaching tenure.

Struggling in Ligue 1's relegation zone with a three-point gap from safety, Monaco also bowed out of the Coupe de France with a 3-1 loss to Metz on Tuesday.

Henry only took over at his former club in October, but he has been unable to turn around their struggles this season, with the team only managing to win three of their 21 league matches.

However, the Frenchman said any decision over his future was in the owners' hands, with his sole focus on getting Monaco to safety.

"My future? Owners would decide when they need to decide. I am more worried for Monaco's future. I already said that," Henry told a news conference.

"I will repeat. No need to always ask the same question, I would answer the same thing – Atletico Madrid have been relegated in the 90s with stronger players than us. [Real] Zaragoza as well more recently as you know. I could talk about all the leagues.

"We are in this situation, even if it was Coupe de France and now we are out but this weekend against Dijon in Ligue 1 it's going to be war."

Monaco face fellow Ligue 1 strugglers Dijon on Saturday and have the ability to leap over their opponents into 18th position with a victory.