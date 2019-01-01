Henry was the main reason I joined Monaco - Fabregas

The former Gunners stars were only briefly reunited at the struggling Ligue 1 club before the Frenchman's abrupt departure

Cesc Fabregas says the presence of former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was one of the main reasons why he decided to join Monaco - only to see him sacked two weeks later.

Fabregas signed a three-and-a-half-year-deal with the principality club on January 11 after struggling for regular first-team action at Chelsea.

However, Fabregas would get to play just three games under the former France striker before his departure.

Henry was initially suspended by Monaco last Thursday before his sacking was confirmed 24 hours later.

Leonardo Jardim – who Henry succeeded in October – was then re-appointed in his place.

Fabregas has since revealed how Henry was pivotal in his decision to swap west London for the French Riviera.

"I am not going to lie, one of the main reasons for me coming to Monaco is that Thierry called me," said Fabregas, who played alongside Henry at Arsenal between 2003 and 2011. "He wanted me to play every game, every minute."

There was much expectation when Henry quit his role as Belgium assistant to take over at Monaco, in what was his first managerial role, last autumn.

However, he would endure a torrid time with the Ligue 1 club, managing just five wins in 20 games in all competitions and failing to lift them away from the relegation zone.

His final league game in charge was a 5-1 thrashing at home to Strasbourg last weekend that left the club 19th in the table and three points from safety.

Three days later Monaco were knocked out of the French Cup after a shock 3-1 home defeat to Ligue 2 side Metz.

Despite his chastening and short-lived experience as a manager, Fabregas has backed Henry to bounce back.

"We are sad for 'Titi' because I really think he will be a top coach, I am sure of it," added Fabregas.

"Football doesn't wait and maybe it was not the right moment or he didn't have the time to fulfil all his plans and everything he wanted to do. That is life, it happens."

Jardim failed to inspire an immediate upturn in Monaco’s fortunes, with the club losing 2-0 away at Dijon in his first game back in charge on Saturday.