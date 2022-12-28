Henry reveals why Ghana prospect Nketiah left Chelsea to sign for Arsenal

Thierry Henry has explained the reason Eddie Nketiah had to cut ties with Chelsea to join Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2015.

Nketiah started his career at Chelsea in 2008

He left Chelsea for league rivals Arsenal in 2015

Henry has shed light on why Nketiah left Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Born in England to Ghanaian parents and brought up in Lewisham, Nketiah started his football journey with Chelsea after being scouted at the age of nine while turning out for Hillyfielders.

However, his stint at Chelsea came to an end in 2015, when he left to play for the Arsenal Academy.

The 45-year-old Henry, who remains Arsenal's all-time leading scorer with 228 goals in all competitions, won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Gunners, insists the presence of Tammy Abraham, who was superb for the Blues then, led to Nketiah's exit.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He was at Chelsea in his early years. People don’t know that," Henry said as quoted by HITC, adding: “Because Tammy Abraham was there and doing what he was doing, he left Chelsea to come to Arsenal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old Nketiah has established himself at Arsenal and is currently being relied upon in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus. On Monday, he was handed a rare start by manager Mikel Arteta against West Ham United and scored in the 3-1 comeback Premier League victory at the Emirates.

Last season, Nketiah, who returned to Arsenal in January 2020 after a loan spell at Leeds United, made 21 top-flight appearances, scored five goals, and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? In the absence of the Brazilian forward, Nketiah will hope to keep his starting role when table leaders Arsenal travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.