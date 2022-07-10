Henry Onyekuru: Adana Demirspor sign winger on loan from Olympiacos

The Nigeria international will represent the Blue Lightnings for the 2022-23 campaign

Adana Demirspor has confirmed the signing of Henry Onyekuru from Olympiacos on a season long loan that ends after the 2022-23 campaign, with an option to buy.

The Nigeria international had sealed a permanent move to the Greek elite division side after an unsuccessful spell at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

“Our club signed a 1-year rental agreement with Henry Onyekuru with an option to purchase,” the Super Lig side tweeted.

✍️Kulübümüz, Henry Onyekuru ile satınalma opsiyonlu olarak 1 yıllık kiralık sözleşmesi imzalamıştır. pic.twitter.com/kyJTVhsTBt — Adana Demirspor (@AdsKulubu) July 10, 2022

In the 2021-22 campaign, the 25-year-old represented Olympiacos in 14 league matches, although he could not find the net.

At the New Adana Stadium, Onyekuru is expected to revive his stuttering career.

With this move, the Super Eagle becomes the seventh African in Vincenzo Montella’s squad. They are Britt Assombalonga (Congo), David Akintola (Nigeria), Simon Deli (Cote d'Ivoire), Joher Rassoul (Senegal), Badou Ndiaye (Senegal), and Younes Belhanda (Morocco).

Thanks to his fine performances for KAS Eupen, where he finished the 2016-17 Belgian First Division A season as joint top-scorer with 22 goals, the winger was signed for Everton for a fee worth £7 million.

Nevertheless, he was sent to Anderlecht owing to his failure to get a work permit which would have seen him realise his ambition of playing in the Premier League.

After completing spells in Belgium and Galatasaray - where he won the 2018-19 Turkish Super Lig title, he was sold permanently to Ligue 1 giants Monaco. There he had struggled to find his feet at Stade Louis II and has been restricted to just four league games for Niko Kovac’s side.

He will now hope to rediscover his best form in familiar surroundings having featured for Galatasaray for three seasons (at different times).

On the international scene, Onyekuru made his debut for the Super Eagles in a 3-0 friendly win over Togo on June 1, 2017, and was part of Gernot Rohr’s key players during his spell with the three-time African champions.

He could make his debut for Adana in a pre-season friendly versus Umm Salal on Monday evening.

The Sup Lig finished ninth in the 2021-22 campaign, nonetheless, they would be aiming to do better when the new season commences in August. Their first game comes up against Giresunspor on August 6.