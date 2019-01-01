Henry Omino takes charge of new KPL side Kisumu All-Stars

Omino's confirmation is the first change the club has seen since clinching promotion from the National Super League

The newly promoted Kenyan Premier League ( ) club has appointed Henry Omino as their new head coach.

Omino, who has been out of footballing activities for the last two years, takes over from Francis Oduor who guided the club to KPL promotion. Kisumu All-Stars finished the season second to Wazito FC with 80 points to confirm their maiden place in the top-tier.

The head coach will be assisted by Andrew Aroka and Oduor after signing a one-year deal with the Kisumu-based side.

"Omino has been unveiled today (June 24) as the club's new head coach. I am ready to work with him to help the club prepare for the next season," Oduor told Goal.

Omino took sabbatical leave in 2017 after he was relieved of his duties by . His arrival is expected to intensify the rivalry between Kisumu All-Stars and Westen Stima who use the Moi Stadium as their home turf.

They will clash in the third 2019/20 KPL matchday in September.