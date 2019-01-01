Henry Omino irked with the way Kisumu All-Stars conceded against Western Stima

The tactician is disappointed his charges fell against the Powermen but has promised to help the team improve

Kisumu All-Stars coach Henry Omino is irked with the way his custodian Geofrey Were conceded two goals last weekend against .

The newly-promoted side fell 2-1 against the Powermen in the Kisumu derby staged at Moi Stadium. The veteran tactician is infuriated with how his goalkeeper let in the goals which ended up costing his charges at home.

"The game against Westerns Stima was good, we played better and was unfortunate to lose," Omino told Goal on Tuesday.

"Poor goalkeeping cost us, we felt the goalkeeper could have done better in preventing the ball from hitting the back of the net. Those were two easy goals for a goalkeeper of his calibre to concede and at the end of the day, it cost us."

The former Western Stima coach is confident his charges will bounce back from the disappointing start to register positive results in their future assignments.

"I am optimistic we will get to winning ways very soon, it is just a matter of time before collecting our first win, and once we start it will not stop," Omino concluded.

The newly-promoted side have collected just one point from their last four games.