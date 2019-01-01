Henry Omino hopeful ahead of Kisumu All-Stars vs Nzoia Sugar match

The former Western Stima tactician is hopeful his new side can bag maximum points this weekend against the Sugar Millers

Kisumu All-Stars coach Henry Omino hopes to collect maximum points from their home Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Saturday.

The promoted side has so far played two top tier matches, losing 2-0 against before drawing 0-0 against in their last game.

The veteran coach says his charges are prepared and ready to fight for their maiden win in the top tier this weekend.

"The first game against Ulinzi, my players did not how to handle the pressure especially after we conceded, but we did a better job against KCB," Omino told Goal on Friday.

"Nzoia are a good team, and we are aware they are desperate for a win especially after losing their last game [against ]. We are at home and looking for first win as well-meaning it will be a tight match. However, I believe we are in a good position to claim maximum points."

The match between Nzoia and All-Stars will be one of the three top tier games to be played on Saturday.

The other games will be between Wazito and AFC , while will be at home against Ulinzi Stars.