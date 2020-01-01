Henderson out for three weeks with hamstring injury, Klopp confirms

manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson will be out of action for around three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder was sent for scans after he was substituted in the Reds clash with on Tuesday.

"It could have been worse. It was the hamstring, but it's not that bad. He will be out for three weeks or so, which is not cool but we still see it as we were lucky," Klopp said.

